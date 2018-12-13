After assembly poll debacle, BJP prepares for Lok Sabha elections
A two-day national council meeting of the BJP will be held in which all public representatives of the party would be present
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for the 2019 general elections, after losing three states to the Congress in a direct contest in the recently concluded assembly elections.
A two-day national council meeting of the BJP will be held, in which all public representatives of the party, including all members of Parliament and all members of legislative assemblies, would be present, according to a decision taken at a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.
“The national council meeting will be held in New Delhi on 11-12 January. Meetings would also be held for SC, ST, women, youth, OBC and farmers,” said BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav.
A special meeting to reach out to farmers spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be held in Uttar Pradesh.
