Delhi rolls out scheme for doorstep delivery of 40 public services

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: HT.

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi can now renew their driving licences or get their marriage registration done from home, with the Delhi government on Monday launching an ambitious scheme for doorstep delivery of 40 public services.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said that until 6pm on the first day of the launch of the service, 369 appointments were fixed and 2,728 calls connected.

“Today is a historic day. So far people only got pizzas delivered to their house, but now you can make one phone call to the government and they will send a representative to your house to get your work done. This will change the administrative set-up of the government,” Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener said, while launching the service.

Officials say the scheme, which is being implemented at a cost of ₹12 crore, will also help curb corruption.

“You just need to call 1076 and a government executive will visit your house. You can set an appointment for up to 10pm. The form will also be delivered to your house. All for a fee of ₹50,” Kejriwal added.

In the first phase, 40 public services, including issuance and renewals of driving licences, registration of marriage, new water connections, and certificates of birth, death and caste will be available. The government plans to have 100 services under the scheme and plans to add 30 services each month.

The government has hired a private company, VFS Global Services Pvt. Ltd to implement the scheme.

Customers will be charged a fee of ₹50 for availing this service. Residents need to call 1076 to book an appointment and will also be informed about the documents required. An appointment can be fixed anytime between 8am to 10pm.

Once an appointment is fixed, a mobile sahayak (facilitator) will visit the applicant’s residence, scan the necessary documents and electronically transfer them to the department concerned. The applicant will also get updates at every stage—from appointment to delivery of certificate.

The scheme, which was approved by the cabinet in November last year, sparked off a tussle between the AAP government and the lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, with the government alleging that the L-G was trying to stall the scheme.

The AAP government finally launched the scheme after the Supreme Court in July laid down parameters for governance in the national capital.