SC to decide on disqualification of MP, MLA against whom criminal charges are framed

New Delhi: In its first round of the many judgments to come, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday rule on two important issues— whether candidates who have criminal charges against them be disqualified from contesting elections and whether legislators can be barred from practicing as advocates in the court. If barred from contesting elections, this may hold implications for many political careers and result in decriminalization of politics. In December last year, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in a fodder scam case.

At present, a chargesheet does not debar a person from contesting elections, and cases usually take years to be decided. As a tentative measure, on 1 November, 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the centre to set up special fast-track courts to try over 1,581 pending cases against legislators across the country. The centre said that ₹65 lakh would be required for setting up each of these courts, bringing the total up to ₹7.8 crore. On such directions, 12 fast-track courts were set up in 11 states to expedite pending cases against legislators.

A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will rule on a batch of petitions including one by NGO, Public Interest Foundation, seeking disqualification of politicians including members of Parliament (MPs) and members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) from contesting elections once charges are framed against them.

Among the petitions was also one by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman and advocate Ashwini Kumar. He challenged the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which bars convicted politicians from contesting elections for six years after having served the jail term. The plea also sought a direction to the centre and the EC to fix minimum educational qualifications and a maximum age limit for election candidates.

The Election Commission’s (EC) initial stand in court was that it supported decriminalization of politics through a lifetime ban on members of Parliament and legislative assemblies, who at present can contest elections even after being convicted in criminal cases.

According to Milan Vaishnav’s book When Crime Pays: Money and Muscle in Indian Politics, in 2004 the percentage of MPs with criminal cases was 24% and those with serious cases were 12%. By 2014, the numbers rose to 34% and 21%, respectively.

The court is also likely to rule on 28 September on a limited aspect of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case where it will decide on whether a larger bench needs to revisit a 1994 judgment which said that Mosque was not an essential part of Islam.