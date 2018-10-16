India needs strong, decisive leadership to tackle external challenges: Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: India needs a strong and decisive leadership in the coming years to stay on the high-growth trajectory at a time when external challenges galore, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.

Jaitley said unstable coalitions or some politicians with no clear policy direction aspiring to become the Prime Minister of India were not what an economy like India needed.

“What does India need if this path of high growth trajectory has to continue? India needs a decisive and strong leadership at the centre. A weak leadership could not have handled IL&FS the way the present government did. This is just one example of the way this government has been acting,” Jaitley said at an event organised by Assocham.

“India needs higher growth, higher revenues, better infrastructure and more revenues for the poor. You need a government which is absolutely clear on its policy direction. What India needs is not individuals with a lack of understanding of policy or lack of understanding of direction or inherently unstable coalitions, India needs a government and leadership that has absolute clarity of direction.”

Going ahead, high oil prices will be a big challenge, as will be domestic policies followed by some countries that impact India, according to Jaitley.

“We are net buyers of oil. Global oil prices, which have risen because of artificial shortages that have been created, adversely affect us. We have to face that challenge by making our economy so resilient that we have the capacity to handle the challenge. Domestic policies of certain countries have spill-over effects on us. These won’t be everlasting and are transient in character. We need to prepare ourselves for this.”