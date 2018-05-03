GST return form could soon be simplified

The GST Council will also decide on conversion of GST network or GSTN into a public company from a private company. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax Council (GST Council) will discuss simplification of tax return forms in the indirect tax regime at its 4 May meeting, as tax authorities seek to start invoice matching to curb tax evasion.

Companies, which are battling with uncertainty and frequent changes in compliance requirements, are looking for simplified tax return forms and is hoping that no further changes are brought in after this.

The council, which will meet through video conferencing, is likely to adopt a model that will enable buyers to claim credit on invoices that have been uploaded by the sellers. This will, however, be subject to payment of taxes within a specified period and there will be a reversal of credit in case of failure to pay the tax.

At present, taxpayers are filing a simplified GSTR 3B form and a GSTR 1 recording the supplies.

There is a consensus among the central and state governments that the tax return form will have only one page and a tax payer will have to file only one return every month.

“The most critical aspect of this model will be how confidently a business can claim input tax credit, and how simplified the invoice upload and acceptance process is to reduce the compliance burden on SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). The earlier we get these details, the more prepared the business community can be for these changes,” said Tejas Goenka, executive director, Tally Solutions.

The GST Council will also decide on conversion of GST network or GSTN into a public company from a private company. At present, the state and the central government hold a combined 49% stake in the entity with other financial institutions such as LIC Housing Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and NSE Strategic Investment company together holding the remaining 51%.

Another item on the agenda is providing concessions for digital payments made by consumers to businesses. The council will decide if a lower GST rate can be applied to digital payments vis a vis cash payments.

The proposal of the agricultural ministry to levy a cess on sugar is also on the agenda.