Telangana: Opposition alliance hits hurdle over seat-sharing

Congress plans to give 40 seats to senior leaders, while remaining seats will be given on the basis of the winnability of candidates. Photo: HT

Hyderabad: There has been no breakthrough over seat-sharing in the Congress-led alliance in Telangana with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi, though assembly elections are around the corner.

Senior leaders from the alliance partners said that their parties did not want to take a chance this time and aim to give tickets only on the basis of the candidate’s chances of winning. This might lead to some senior aspirants who do not get tickets being disgruntled, especially those whose families have a political background.

“The seat-sharing is expected to be done after the first week of October. The TDP had asked us for 30 seats, but they will settle for about half of it. The Congress, being the bigger partner, is prepared to share about 20-25 seats of the total 119 with the alliance partners,” said a senior Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader, who did not want to be named.

Close to 40 seats in the Congress will be given to senior leaders, including former cabinet ministers, but many of the remaining seats will be given to candidates on the basis of instructions of the high command, said the Congress leader mentioned above. “We cannot take a risk by giving seats to people just because they come from political dynasties,” the TPCC leader said.

The seat-sharing will be decided only once the assembly election schedule is announced, said senior TDP leader E. Peddi Reddy. “We had a meeting last Saturday where we discussed everything, including our manifesto. But we will decide on seat allocation only based on the winning chances of candidates,” he said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by caretaker chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has, however, already declared the names of 105 candidates. The remainder of the names will be decided in the coming days, according to the TRS. Rao had recommended dissolving the Telangana assembly on 6 September, prompting early elections, though the Election Commission of India has not announced polling dates so far.

Telangana’s assembly has 119 seats. In the 2014 elections, the TRS had won 63, Congress 21, TDP 15 and the remaining went to small parties and independents. However, the TRS tally subsequently increased to about 90 as many opposition MLAs defected to the TRS.