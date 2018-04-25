CBI cracks Kotkhai rape-murder case with help of DNA, blood sample

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Using digital footprints and advanced forensic sciences, the Central Bureau of Investigation cracked the nine-month-old Kotkhai rape and murder case by matching the DNA and blood sample of the suspect with other material recovered from the crime scene.

The agency arrested the accused Anil Kumar on 13 April, after which he was remanded to 12 days police custody. The accused has now been remanded to judicial custody till 7 May.

The agency stated that “the team started by thoroughly combing the various areas including forests where the body of victim was found and questioned over one thousand people in this sparsely populated region. The CBI team collected around 250 blood samples and its experts conducted various scientific tests including DNA profiling by using advance techniques of ‘percentage match’ and ‘lineage match’. After thorough examining of these scientific tests, the DNA profiles extracted from samples seized from scene of crime were matched with the DNA samples.”

“Director Alok Verma has been monitoring the progress of the case from day one. He expressed satisfaction at the work done by the investigative team and forensic experts of CBI for solving a sensitive and difficult case,” said CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal.