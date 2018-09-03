Land case against Hooda, Vadra to be thoroughly probed: Khattar

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana government is committed to its anti-corruption stand, CM Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters in Gurugram. Photo: HT

A day after former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, were booked by the state police for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurugram, incumbent chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the case would be ‘thoroughly’ investigated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Haryana government is committed to its anti-corruption stand, Khattar told reporters in Gurugram. The Congress defended Vadra and Hooda, saying the move was a “malicious witch hunt” by the BJP governments at the centre and the state.

“This is a panic reaction by a government, which is on the verge of losing power in Haryana as also at the centre, besides the four poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Such propaganda of vilification and persecution will never succeed,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement.

An FIR was filed on Saturday against Vadra, Hooda and two other firms at a police station in Gurugram, Manesar deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Kumar told news agency PTI. The BJP had made land deals under Hooda’s rule a key political issue in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha and state polls.