Kamal Haasan launches party app to focus on key issues

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan at a mock ‘gram sabha’ at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Film star Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Monday launched a mobile application called Maiam Whistle for party members to flag issues faced by the people.

Launching the app, Haasan stressed that it will “not be an alternative to the government...It is not a magic wand that will solve the issues that get reported. Rather, a listening tool.” The mobile-based application is available only to members of the MNM in all the constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to the party, the mobile-app will function as a “community-driven tool for party members to raise and report issues” that trouble people. A citizen will be able to report an issue with video or photographic evidence. A party volunteer, to be called a Champion, will then visit the site of the issue and either approve or dismiss it.

“Three volunteers will be given the task of verifying an issue. The admin of the app approves the report based on the details that the Champions give. Once the admin approves the issue, all the users will be able to view the issue”, the party said in Chennai.

Only a registered member of the MNM will be able to raise a grievance.

Explaining the functionalities, the developers of the app said that the identity of the people who report on corruption related issues will not be revealed.

To avoid misuse of the app, Maiam Whistle has multiple verification processes. Those who misuse the tool will face losing membership and being reported to concerned authorities, the party said in a statement.

The actor-turned-politician launched his party in February, this year in Madurai. Haasan, who has been touring various districts across the state, is set to go on the next leg of his tour and address public meetings in May and June.