1984 riots were India’s biggest lynching episode, says Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh. Singh’s statement came a day after the government set up a high-powered committee to probe lynchings.Photo: HT

New Delhi:Amid uproar by the opposition in both Houses of Parliament, regarding the lynching of 28-year-old Rakbar Khan in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday underplayed the situation, stating that such incidents were “not new.”

Singh also attacked the Congress, stating that the biggest lynching in the country was the 1984 Sikh riots. Singh stated that “lynching episodes did not start recently and have been going on for years. The biggest mob lynching case happened in 1984.”

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the Alwar lynching in Parliament. Kharge stated that the issue should be taken up by the Supreme Court.

Rajnath Singh’s statement came a day after the Union home ministry set up a high-powered committee to probe lynchings.

On Friday, Rakbar Khan was lynched allegedly by cow vigilantes in Alwar. Reacting to the case, Singh informed the Lok Sabha that a high-level probe had been ordered into the case and action will be taken against those found guilty.

He added that the committee chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba would probe cases of mob violence and lynching and suggest steps to tackle the situation. The committee has been asked to submit its report in four weeks to a group of ministers led by Singh. Final recommendations will then be made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even as the opposition continued to cause a stir over lynchings, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded a law to prevent killings by cow vigilantes.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Shanta Chhetri of the TMC cited media reports, to state 88 lives had been lost in incidents of lynching since this government came to power. Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC also raised concerns over rising cases of lynchings.