Rajasthan election results 2018: Congress has an edge over BJP, exit polls show

The Rajasthan election results will be a test for BJP CM Vasundhara Raje, and (right) her Congress rival Sachin Pilot.

The Election Commission of India is declaring the Rajasthan election results today, which the exit polls have predicted in favour of the Congress and against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The counting of votes for Rajasthan election results will begin at 8 am today. Going by the exit polls, chances of incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje seems very grim in Rajasthan. India Today-Axis said the opposition party may win 119-141 out of 199 seats for which elections were held. The BJP, it added, may win 55-72 seats. Times Now-CNX forecast 105 seats for the Congress and 85 for the BJP. However, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat forecast a tighter race between the two parties. It gave the Congress and the BJP 81-101 and 83-103 seats respectively.

Rajasthan, the ‘swing state’

Rajasthan is known as a swing state and if we look at the history of the state, we can say Rajasthan has a tradition of changing governments every election. Since 1998, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP. Neither party has been able to retain power for consecutive terms. The last time a party won back-to-back assembly elections in Rajasthan was in 1993 when the BJP won the state polls.

Rajasthan had a single phase polling on 7 December for its 200-member assembly. There were as many as 2,274 candidates. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. CM Vasundhara Raje is contesting from Jhalrapatan against Congress’ Manvendra Singh, son of veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh. Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot from Tonk, whereas Gehlot is contesting from Sardarpura.

Rajasthan records voter turnout of 74.21 per cent

Rajasthan has recorded a turnout of 74.21 per cent in the Assembly election on 7 December, around 1.02 percentage point less than a turnout of 75.23 per cent in 2013. The polling percentage of female voters was higher (74.66) as compared to male voters (73.80), according to the final-voter turnout released by the election commission.

The state has a total of 4.74-crore electorate, that included 2.47-crore males and 2.27-crore females. Pokaran constituency in Jaisalmer district recorded the highest turnout of 87.47 per cent, whereas the lowest turnout was in Marwar Junction seat of Pali district.

In 2013, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive mandate and won 163 assembly seats.

