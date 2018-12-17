Kamal Nath takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath with state governor Anandiben Patel. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath took oath as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday in Bhopal. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to him with the top leadership of the Congress in attendance. With Nath taking charge, the Congress has ended the 15-year-old rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present in the ceremony.

Most of the senior leaders of the Congress were present in the ceremony, including party president Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Among opposition leaders, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham’s M.K. Stalin were present for Nath’s swearing-in.

Earlier in the day, roughly the same set of leaders attended the swearing-in of veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot as chief minister of Rajasthan and young face Sachin Pilot was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state.

A marathon swearing-in day will also witness oath-taking ceremonies of new Congress chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh. Party chief Rahul Gandhi attended the swearing-in in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be present in the functions of Chhattisgarh as well.