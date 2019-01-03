Tax raids on Kannada film producers, actors

The department also carried out raids on actors associated with these producers, like Puneet RajKumar, Shivraj Kumar, Sudeep and Yash. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: The income tax department on Thursday carried out simultaneous raids on popular actors and producers associated with recently released big-budget Kannada films. The income tax department’s Bengaluru division confirmed the ongoing raids on Kannada film producers like Rockline Venkatesh, C.R. Manohar and Vijay Kiragandur. The department also carried out raids on actors associated with these producers, like Puneet RajKumar, Shivraj Kumar, Sudeep and Yash.

Though the department is yet to officially cite the reasons for the raid, income tax personnel said the producers had recently produced big-budget films.

The Yash starrer KGF, one of the costliest films made in Kannada, is inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark in global collections. The period drama was dubbed in several other languages as well, where the movie has beaten stiff competition from big Bollywood production houses starring superstars.