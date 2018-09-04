Technical snag in train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, sent to depot
Services on sections of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were briefly affected onwhen a train developed a technical snag at Okhla NSIC station
Last Published: Tue, Sep 04 2018. 03 08 PM IST
New Delhi: Services on sections of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were briefly affected on Tuesday when a train developed a technical snag at Okhla NSIC station, following which it was sent to the depot, officials said.
The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro connects Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West. “A train developed a technical snag at 8:19 am at Okhla NSIC station on the Magenta Line heading towards Janakpuri West,” a DMRC spokesperson said. “To avoid bunching effect for following trains on the section, passengers were deboarded at the station and train was sent to the depot for further investigation at 8:34 am,” he said.
Services continued as normal on most part of the line during this period, the official said.
First Published: Tue, Sep 04 2018. 03 08 PM IST
