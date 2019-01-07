Payments using FASTags at petrol pumps, parking lots soon
Nitin Gadkari has launched new FASTags that can now be linked to bank accounts. These will be available at select 50 petrol pumps initially
New Delhi: People using FASTags would be soon able to pay for fuel at petrol pumps and pay parking fees using FASTags. FASTags are radio-frequency identification, or RFID, enabled stickers that enable automatic deduction of toll charges without motorists having to stop at toll plazas to make the payment.
National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Sanjeev Ranjan on Monday said that NHAI was working on various plans to make FASTags as a base for transactions to buy petrol and pay parking fees.
On Monday, transport minister Nitin Gadkari launched new bank-neutral FASTags issued by IHMCL (Indian Highways Management Company Ltd). These new FASTags which will be available at select 50 petrol pumps initially; that number would be increased to 100 by next fiscal.
According to Gadkari, electronic tolling system is the only way to ease traffic congestion at toll plazas and the government is eyeing implementation of electronic tolling system across state toll plazas, which is not under NHAI purview. The state governments would be required to share half of the capital expenditure for the shift.
The new FASTags will be available at ₹100 at petrol pumps where dealers would get a commission of ₹100 for every card sold. Under the IHMCL FASTags, consumers would be able to link their FASTags with any of their bank accounts or payment apps, a feature which was not available earlier. In the earlier FASTags, consumers had to link their FASTags to the banks from which they purchase the tags.
The road ministry is eyeing an increase in electronic toll transactions from 27-28% on national highways to 50% by March 2019. That would result in revenue of ₹12,000 crore, according to estimates by NHAI officials.
