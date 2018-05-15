Shah of politics on top of his game

BJP president Amit Shah. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to win at least 13 assembly elections in a direct fight against arch rival Congress in the last four years. The result of the assembly elections in Karnataka on Tuesday is the most recent example as the BJP managed to become the single largest party in a three-cornered contest.

While the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party is mostly attributed to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the man responsible for preparing the ground for the party’s electoral success is Amit Shah, president of the BJP under whose leadership the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power in 20 states.

The electoral success of Shah is because of his minute planning at the level of polling booths, careful setting of tone of the election, and also selecting the constituencies where Modi is expected to campaign in a state.

The Karnataka polls were no exception as Shah spent 34 days in the state, travelled more than 57,000km, and visited 29 of the 30 districts.

“The planning for the Karnataka election had started soon after Gujarat polls which was in December last year. Amit Shah held 59 public meetings, 25 road shows. He also visited all the different regions of the state and lived in those parts to understand the strengths and weakness of both BJP and opposition,” said a close confidant of Shah who helps in election planning.

Apart from the public meetings and road shows, Shah also held 38 meetings with specific communities, especially scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward classes (OBCs).

“Amit Shah is a man who likes to prepare in detail. All preparations whether advertisement campaigns, public meetings of leaders and polling booth level planning were all personally monitored and cleared by Amit Shah so that the message of the party is not lost,” the BJP leader added.

Interestingly, during Shah’s 34-day stay in Karnataka, it became the responsibility of state party workers to plan his stay.

“As long as Amit Shah stayed in Karnataka, all arrangements of his stay were made by leaders and members of the party. On days when he was in Bengaluru, a house was given by a party worker near the airport for meetings and also ensure he saves time,” said the BJP leader.