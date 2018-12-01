AJL case: CBI files charge sheet against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Motilal Vora

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora in connection with the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of an institutional plot in Panchkula, Haryana to the Associated Journals Limited or AJL.

The probe agency, which filed the charge sheet in a special court, alleged that the re-allotment of the plot, C-17, led to a loss of Rs 67 lakh for the exchequer.

Hooda was also the chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority or HUDA, and Vora was the chairman of AJL. They have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal conspiracy and under some provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“CBI had registered a case on 5 April 2017 on the request of the Haryana government and taken over the investigation. It was alleged that the New Delhi-based private company was allotted Plot No. C-17, Sector-6, Panchkula by Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) for the purpose of publication of Hindi Daily Newspaper, “Nav-Jivan” from the said premises. The Estate Officer, HUDA, Panchkula vide order resumed the said Plot, as the said private company failed to carry out the construction as per the terms and conditions of allotment,” the CBI said in a statement.