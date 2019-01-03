US issues China travel advisory, urges increased caution
The US State Department on Thursday warned US citizens travelling in China to exercise increased caution due to ‘arbitrary enforcement of local laws’
Last Published: Thu, Jan 03 2019. 10 21 PM IST
The US State Department on Thursday warned US citizens travelling in China to exercise increased caution due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws”.
The updated US-China travel advisory follows the detention over the past month of two Canadians in China, who said they were suspected of harming China’s security. The two were detained after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s chief financial officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou on 1 December in Vancouver, at the request of the US.
