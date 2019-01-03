 US issues China travel advisory, urges increased caution - Livemint
US issues China travel advisory, urges increased caution

The US State Department on Thursday warned US citizens travelling in China to exercise increased caution due to ‘arbitrary enforcement of local laws’

Last Published: Thu, Jan 03 2019. 10 21 PM IST
Lesley Wroughton, Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP

The US State Department on Thursday warned US citizens travelling in China to exercise increased caution due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws”.

The updated US-China travel advisory follows the detention over the past month of two Canadians in China, who said they were suspected of harming China’s security. The two were detained after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s chief financial officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou on 1 December in Vancouver, at the request of the US.

First Published: Thu, Jan 03 2019. 10 16 PM IST
Topics: US China US China travel advisory Huawei Huawei CFO arrest

