North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visits China, meets with Xi Jinping

The two leaders discussed bilateral issues, with Xi Jinping telling Kim Jong Un of his support of talks between North Korea and the United States
Last Published: Tue, May 08 2018. 05 16 PM IST
Tony Munroe
The visit followed a dramatic visit by Kim to Beijing in March, and comes ahead of a planned summit meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Beijing: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited the Chinese city of Dalian to meet President Xi Jinping, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The two discussed bilateral issues, with Xi telling Kim of his support of talks between North Korea and the United States, Xinhua said.

The visit followed a dramatic visit by Kim to Beijing in March, and comes ahead of a planned summit meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump. Reuters

First Published: Tue, May 08 2018. 05 16 PM IST
