14 Naxals gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

File photo. Sukma district in Chhattisgarh is a hotbed of Maoist activity. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Three months after the bodies of 40 Naxals were recovered by security forces in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, security forces gunned down 14 Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday.

“An encounter took place between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) of the Chhattisgarh police and the Maoists, during the night between 5th and 6th August. Around 12-14 Maoists have been reportedly neutralised. On receipt of information, troops of the 217 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed in to protect the corridor,” said a senior CRPF official in New Delhi.

Marking the second biggest encounter between left-wing extremists and security forces in a span of three months, intelligence reports have also pointed at discontent and factionalism within Naxal cadres, leading to a breakdown in their strategy.

“There is now significant in-fighting within Naxal cadres. Their strategies have become skewed. We have been able to cash in on that and were able to eliminate many of them at one go in Gadchiroli,” said an intelligence official who did not wish to be identified.

The situation was similar in Chhattisgarh, according to senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.

Sukma district in Chhattisgarh is a hotbed of Maoist activity but Abujmarh in Narayanpur district remains the nerve-centre for Naxals.