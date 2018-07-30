Imran Khan to take oath as Pakistan PM on 11 August: Reports

A file photo of Pakistan’s Imran Khan. Photo: Reuters

Peshawar: Imran Khan on Monday said he would take oath as Pakistan’s prime minister on 11 August, according to a media report.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), led by 65-year-old Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the 25 July elections, but it is still short of numbers to form the government on its own.

Khan’s party yesterday announced that it was trying to reach out to smaller parties and Independents to form the next government.

“Will take oath as Prime Minister on 11th of next month (August),” Khan was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan. “I have also decided about chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which I will announce in the next 48 hours. Whatever I have decided in this regard is in the best interests of the people,” he said while addressing PTI members of the provincial assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said alleviation of poverty from interior Sindh would be among the top priorities of his government.

PTI spokesman Naeemul Haque on Saturday told reporters that party chief Khan would take oath as prime minister before 14 August. He said he hoped the president would call an assembly session and Khan would take oath as premier before Independence Day.