National Ayyappa Devotee Organization moves SC seeking review of Sabarimala verdict

A file photo of devotees at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Ayyappa Devotee Organization moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a review of the court’s order allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The plea filed by advocate Shylaja Vijayan sought reconsideration of the verdict and claimed it had shocked millions of Ayyappa devotees.

The Pandalam royal family and the NGO, People for Dharma, are also expected to file review petitions during the day.

On 28 September, a Supreme Court bench headed by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra in a 4:1 majority granted women of all ages the right to enter Sabarimala temple, reversing the Kerala shrine’s tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age.

Recognizing that banning women from entering the temple was derogatory to them, Justice Khanwilkar on behalf of himself and Misra said: “Morality cannot be viewed with a narrow lens so as to confine the sphere of definition of morality to what an individual, a section or religious sect may perceive the term to mean.”

Justice Chandrachud, in his separate but concurring judgment, said religion could not become a cover to exclude and deny the basic right to find fulfilment in worship to women. He added that physiological factors associated with women could not provide a rationale to deny them the right to worship.

Justice Malhotra, in her sole dissenting opinion, held that it was not for courts to determine if these practices should be struck down.

The court was ruling on a public interest litigation filed in 2006 by non-profit body, Indian Young Lawyers’ Association, seeking entry for women and girls to the Sabarimala shrine.