Five Maoists killed in an encounter at Latehar in Jharkhand
Latehar: Five Maoists were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Serendaag jungle of Jharkhand’s Latehar district, a senior police officer said.
Acting on a tip off that a group of Maoists had assembled in the jungle, a joint team of the district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had cordoned the area around midnight, Superintendent of Police (SP) Prasant Anand said.
They had asked the ultras to surrender, but the Maoists started firing on the security personnel on Wednesday morning, forcing the joint team to retaliate, he said. The encounter is still on, the SP said.
Bodies of five ultras have been recovered from the spot along with five rifles, he said, adding that two of them have been identified.
The security personnel have also launched a massive search operation in areas around Latehar, Maneka and Harehunj.
Latest News »
- RBI likely to keep repo rates on hold despite easing inflation: Reuters poll
- UN updates global terror list, has 139 Pakistan entries
- Boeing hit by US, China tariff war in boost to airbus aircraft
- Automovil plans to raise $6 million to fund India expansion
- Vistara orders two more A320neo aircraft to start international operations
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?
Insolvency may suspend many rights but not the minority’s right to disclosures
Defence PSUs: where big is not beautiful
Is Bajaj Auto losing the game in motorcycles on home turf?
Reliance Jio spurs investment in content, but returns are nowhere in sight