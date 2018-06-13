South Korea says halt to US drills may be needed to help denuclearisation talks: reports
A halt in joint military drills with the US may be necessary to expedite talks on North Korea’s denuclearisation, South Korea’s presidential office has said
Last Published: Wed, Jun 13 2018. 12 29 PM IST
Seoul: A halt in joint military drills with the United States may be necessary to expedite talks on North Korea’s denuclearisation, South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday, according to the country’s Yonhap news agency.
At a news conference after a historic meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would halt what he called “very provocative” and expensive military exercises the United States stages regularly with South Korea.
First Published: Wed, Jun 13 2018. 12 29 PM IST
More From Politics »
- What other cities can learn from the Shimla water crisis
- Satish Jarakiholi resigns as AICC secretary, dissent continues to grow in Karnataka Congress
- Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Modi, says he betrayed farmers, youth
- Sushma Swaraj attends Russian national day event as chief guest
- SIT arrests another person in Gauri Lankesh murder case
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- South Korea says halt to US drills may be needed to help denuclearisation talks: reports
- JLR sales pick up pace in likely boost to Tata Motors profit
- Pininfarina to roll out $2 million limited edition car by 2020
- Startups Reverse Pitch: Blockchain based data privacy for fintech
- PFRDA seeks to double pension limit under Atal Pension Yojana
Mark to Market »
- In cheer for media stocks, ad spending sustain for second quarter in a row
- World Bank says long-term growth in commodity consumption to weaken
- Tata Steel-Thyssenkrupp merger faces investor hurdle but is not a dealbreaker
- Is Reliance Jio already the second largest telecom firm in India?
- Global capital flows are slowing down