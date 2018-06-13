 South Korea says halt to US drills may be needed to help denuclearisation talks: reports - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

South Korea says halt to US drills may be needed to help denuclearisation talks: reports

A halt in joint military drills with the US may be necessary to expedite talks on North Korea’s denuclearisation, South Korea’s presidential office has said

Last Published: Wed, Jun 13 2018. 12 29 PM IST
Hyonhee Shin, Reuters
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un walk to attend the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore on 12 June. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un walk to attend the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore on 12 June. Photo: AFP

Seoul: A halt in joint military drills with the United States may be necessary to expedite talks on North Korea’s denuclearisation, South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday, according to the country’s Yonhap news agency.

At a news conference after a historic meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would halt what he called “very provocative” and expensive military exercises the United States stages regularly with South Korea.

First Published: Wed, Jun 13 2018. 12 29 PM IST
Topics: denuclearisation North Korea Trump Kim summit Donald Trump South Korea

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »