Delhi Metro to add six new routes: Check them out here

Delhi Metro Phase IV will have 79 stations and nearly 20 interchange points. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The much-awaited Phase-IV project of the Delhi Metro finally received the green signal of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. There will be six corridors in the Delhi Metro Phase IV project: Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, Mukundpur-Maujpur, Inderlok-Indraprastha, Aero City-Tughlakabad and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said after the “revolutionary changes” in education, health, water and electricity, there would be changes in transport on a major scale.

दिल्ली के लिए ख़ुशख़बरी। शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, बिजली, पानी में क्रांतिकारी सुधार के बाद अब ट्रांसपोर्ट में बड़े पैमाने पर सुधार होंगे। इससे प्रदूषण भी कम होगा



मेरा सपना है कि दिल्ली दुनिया के चुनिंदा शहरों में गिना जाए।हर दिल्लीवासी को- चाहे अमीर हो या ग़रीब- अपनी दिल्ली पे गर्व हो https://t.co/cvkPv5NSpA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 19, 2018

Ten things to know about Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project:

1. The 103-km-long Phase IV project with six corridors will connect far-flung areas of the capital.

2. Delhi Metro Phase IV will have 79 stations and nearly 20 interchange points.

3. In a first, the Delhi government has also decided to construct elevated roads under three metro corridors—Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram and Mukundpur-Maujpur.

4. Among the projects chosen in Phase IV are: Rithala-Bawana-Narela (21.73 km, elevated), Janakpuri West-RK Ashram (28.92 km, 21.18 km elevated ), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km, elevated), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km, underground), Aero City-Tughlakabad (20.2 km, 5.58 km elevated), Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (7.96 km, 5.89 km elevated).

5. The phase IV project will take Delhi Metro’s total network to 454 km, and is likely to be completed by 2024.

6. Construction work for Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore, of which the Delhi government will pay its share of Rs 9,707 crore.

7. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) expects to start work on all the six corridors as soon as it receives approval from the Centre.

8. Elevated roads on Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram and Mukundpur-Maujpur routes would be constructed by the DMRC and the entire cost would be borne by the Delhi government, deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

9. Delhi CM Kejriwal said once operational, this would boost public transport and reduce pollution in the city.

10. The Phase IV project had become a bone of contention between the AAP government and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government as the former did not give its final nod to the project, even after approving it in principle in February 2016.