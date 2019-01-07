Now, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The poster was unveiled by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages. Photo:@Dev_Fadnavis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to have a film made on his life where actor Vivek Oberoi gets to play him. The film will be directed by Omung Kumar who has helmed biopics like Mary Kom (2014) and Sarbjit (2016) before. The first poster and look of the film titled PM Narendra Modi was launched on Monday.

The poster was unveiled by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages. Fadnavis also tweeted about the film.

Launched the official poster of film #PMNarendraModi in 23 languages with @sureshoberoi ji, @vivekoberoi , @OmungKumar , Sandeep Singh in Mumbai.

This film is based on Hon @narendramodi ji"s life as the Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/1A2YS5Ze68 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019

The poster shows a distinctly unrecognizable Oberoi standing in front of the Indian tricolor with a huge crowd carrying the national flag and the rising sun in the background with the words “Deshbhakti Hi Meri Shakti Hai” written on top.

The film slated to go on the floors later this month will be produced by Oberoi’s father Suresh Oberoi and filmmaker Sandeep Singh. The film on the PM joins the long list of biopics slated for release, including projects on the life of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.