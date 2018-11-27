‘I don’t believe it’, says Donald Trump on US climate change report
A US government report has projected that climate change will cost the country’s economy billions of dollars by the end of the century
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had read parts of a US government report projecting that climate change will cost the country’s economy billions of dollars by the end of the century, but he does not believe the economic impacts will be devastating. “I’ve seen it, I’ve read some of it, and it’s fine,” he told reporters at the White House. Asked about severe economic impacts, he said, “I don’t believe it.”
The National Climate Assessment, quietly unveiled Friday, warns natural disasters are worsening in the United States because of global warming. It says warming-charged extremes “have already become more frequent, intense, widespread or of long duration” The report notes the last few years have smashed U.S. records for damaging weather, costing nearly $400 billion since 2015.
Trump, administration officials and elected Republicans frequently say they can’t tell how much of climate change is caused by humans and how much is natural.
Last year, Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate deal to combat climate change. He has also rolled back Obama-era environmental and climate protections to boost production of domestic fossil fuels.
AP contributed to this story.
