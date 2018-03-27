Third front: Mamata Banerjee to meet Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday left Kolkata for a four-day tour of New Delhi. She is expected to visit the Parliament on Tuesday and meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his New Delhi residence.

She is also expected to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Banerjee is at the forefront of building an alliance among regional parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Though some of them want to maintain distance from the Congress as well, Banerjee has been having dialogue with both the Congress and regional parties opposed to it.