Third front: Mamata Banerjee to meet Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is at the forefront of building an alliance among regional parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party
Last Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 01 09 AM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday left Kolkata for a four-day tour of New Delhi. She is expected to visit the Parliament on Tuesday and meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his New Delhi residence.
She is also expected to meet Sonia Gandhi.
Banerjee is at the forefront of building an alliance among regional parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Though some of them want to maintain distance from the Congress as well, Banerjee has been having dialogue with both the Congress and regional parties opposed to it.
First Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 01 09 AM IST
Latest News »
- Amazon plans to continue investing heavily in payments business
- PE funds in India look to make bigger, bolder bets this year
- GTL files plea in NCLT to recover Rs12,500 crore dues from Aircel
- Tiger Global slowly steps up pace of India investments
- FSSAI wants food companies to set up teams for manage recalls