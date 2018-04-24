India keeps expectations low ahead of Modi-Xi meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Modi will travel to Wuhan later this week to meet Xi in a move seen as an attempt to reset ties after the 73-day military standoff between India and China in Doklam last year. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Ahead of the informal summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan this week, India has sought to play down expectations on outcomes from the discussions between the two leaders.

Analysts say that this is to give the two a wide latitude for dialogue.

According to a person familiar with the plans, this is the first time Xi is hosting a foreign leader to such a summit in his country. “This is a new kind of (Chinese) leader who is comfortable in an informal settings,” the person said.

Modi will travel to Wuhan later this week to meet Xi in a move seen as an attempt to reset ties after the 73-day military standoff between India and China in Doklam last year.

Specific irritants in the relationship are unlikely to come up, the person cited above said, adding that no joint statement or joint document was envisaged. “The intention of this is to ensure that at the leadership level here is a strategic communication. Both countries are emerging as important countries in the world, we are both neighbours. There are risks involved as well, therefore there is a need for discussions to mitigate and handle those differences and of course growing the relationship. That is the important objective. I foresee a discussion that is focussed on the positives in the relationship,” the person said.

On whether the two leaders would have more summits in this format, the person said, “That is something that will only come out of the discussions. I am not in a position to comment on that at this stage.”

According to former foreign secretary Lalit Mansingh, “The format will give the two leaders the room to discuss all issues without the weight of too much expectation. The discussions can be seen as the beginning of the resolution of problems rather than be seen as resolving all problems.”

The meeting between Xi and Modi was announced on Sunday by foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Swaraj is in China for the meeting of foreign ministers belonging to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

On Tuesday, in her speech to the meeting, Swaraj slammed protectionism and underlined the need for economic globalization that was open, inclusive and equitable, against the backdrop of new trade barriers being imposed by countries like the US.

Swaraj also spoke on terrorism, which she described as “an enemy of basic human rights”, and called on SCO member countries to “identify and take strong measures against states that encourage, support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups.”

“Protectionism in all its forms should be rejected and efforts should be made to discipline measures that constitute barriers to trade,” Swaraj said, urging SCO members to promote facilitation of trade and investment to inject greater impetus into the world economy.

“In this respect we must continue to diversify cooperation in the fields of innovation and digital economy, science and technology, energy, agriculture, food security, amongst others,” she said.

On terrorism, Swaraj said: “We strongly believe that our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists but should also identify and take strong measures against states that encourage, support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups.”

Swaraj did not mention Pakistan by name, though Pakistan foreign minister Khwaja Muhammed Asif was among those present when Swaraj made her comments. “We must unite across our differences, strengthen our resolve and script an effective strategy against terror,” she added.