Mumbai airport sees flights delay, strike by Air India ground staff

An Air India spokesperson said they are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delay in services. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Due to a strike by transport workers of Air India, several flights from Mumbai’s Chattrapathi Shivaji International Airport have been delayed, according to a report. The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) at Mumbai airport are on a strike since last night to protest against sacking of some workers.

An Air India spokesperson said they are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delay in services by deputing permanent employees of the airline in handling the work.

At least two international flights were delayed from Mumbai airport. A Bangkok-bound flight was delayed by over six hours and left 8:18am instead of 1:45am and another to Newark left at 4:08am, two-and-a-half hours after its scheduled departure of 1:30am.

Although Air India said that only early morning flights from Mumbai have been delayed by two hours, several passengers ranted on Twitter over getting stranded at Mumbai airport since last night due to the strike.

@airindiain commercial are on flash strikes at cst mumbai airport. Due to this all flights domestic as well international delay. #airindiaworstmanagement — Zaid (źèđď) (@_zaid982) November 8, 2018