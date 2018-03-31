Tamil Nadu govt not responding to copper plant protests: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth said that people had been protesting against the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin for the past 47 days citing health concerns. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday took a dig apparently at the ruling AIADMK over the issue of the expansion of a copper plant in Tuticorin, saying the government was not responding to the protests by locals.

In a tweet, the superstar said that people had been protesting against the Sterlite Copper plant for the past 47 days citing health concerns.

“One can’t understand why the government, which gave the nod for the plant, is not taking any action and is just watching,” he said in a Tamil tweet.

A leading copper producer, Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Ltd, which operates a 400,000 tonne-per-annum plant in Tuticorin. The unit was closed for a fortnight on 29 March for maintenance work.

Residents of A. Kumarareddiyapuram village near the Sterlite copper plant have been agitating against the existing unit and its proposed expansion. Various political parties, including DMK and MDMK have supported the people’s protest.