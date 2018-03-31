Tamil Nadu govt not responding to copper plant protests: Rajinikanth
Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday took a dig apparently at the ruling AIADMK over the issue of the expansion of a copper plant in Tuticorin, saying the government was not responding to the protests by locals.
In a tweet, the superstar said that people had been protesting against the Sterlite Copper plant for the past 47 days citing health concerns.
“One can’t understand why the government, which gave the nod for the plant, is not taking any action and is just watching,” he said in a Tamil tweet.
ஸ்டெர்லைட் தொழிற்சாலையால் மக்கள் பல்வேறு நோய்களால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டிருக்கிறோம் என்று 47 நாட்களா அவதிப்பட்டு போராடிக்கொண்டிருக்கும் போது, தொழிற்சாலை நடத்த அனுமதி கொடுத்த அரசு எந்த நடவடிக்கையும் எடுக்காமல் வேடிக்கை பார்த்துக்கொண்டிருப்பது புரியாத புதிராக உள்ளது #SterliteProtest— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 31, 2018
A leading copper producer, Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Ltd, which operates a 400,000 tonne-per-annum plant in Tuticorin. The unit was closed for a fortnight on 29 March for maintenance work.
Residents of A. Kumarareddiyapuram village near the Sterlite copper plant have been agitating against the existing unit and its proposed expansion. Various political parties, including DMK and MDMK have supported the people’s protest.
