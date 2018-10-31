Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for TDP in Telangana

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: Bloomberg

Hyderabad: Leaving no stone unturned in its bid to defeat the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) unit of Telangana will also bring its national president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for it in the upcoming assembly elections set to be held on 7 December.

The development will be interesting to watch, especially given AP and Telangana were bifurcated on bitter terms, both economically and politically. Political analysts will be keenly observing whether an “Andhra” leader will have a stake in the neighbouring state.

With TRS supremo and caretaker chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR, as he is known) having made anti-Naidu and anti-Andhra statements in his campaign recently during public meetings, Naidu’s face in the campaign is expected to help the TDP win seats in the “Andhra settler” region, which is in the Greater Hyderabad area (24 seats).

The constituencies in the region have a sizeable population of people who migrated from AP. “Our aim is to defeat the TRS in the state. While we can’t say exactly how many seats the party will win, Naidu’s campaign will have some impact,” said a TDP leader, who did not want to be named.

Senior TDP leader and former minister (in erstwhile AP state) E. Peddi Reddy said that the dates of Naidu’s campaign will be decided in the coming days, once seat-sharing is announced by the ‘grand-alliance’. “He (Naidu) is our national president, so he will definitely campaign. Everything is going smoothly, and the first list of candidates will be announced in two days,” he told Mint.

In the upcoming assembly elections, which will be held on 7 December, the Congress, TDP, Communist Party of India and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) have formed a ‘grand-alliance’ to take on the TRS. The BJP, which had a pre-poll alliance with the TDP in the previous (2014) elections, will be contesting alone. The TDP won 15 seats and the BJP 5, out of the 110 assembly seats in 2014 (The TRS won by winning 63, Congress won 21, AIMIM won 7 and rest by others).

TRS functionaries who did not want to be quoted, however, were confident that Naidu’s presence would not have any effect. They pointed out that KCR’s campaign rhetoric would only help evoke pro-Telangana and anti-Naidu sentiments, which would will help the TRS consolidate votes across the state.

Political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy said Naidu’s presence would bear fruit. “In 2014 itself it was evident that Naidu would not become the chief minister here, but his party still managed to win 15 seats,” he added.