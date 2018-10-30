Jaitley criticises RBI for lending excess

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley criticised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failing to prevent lending excess in a speech on Tuesday.

“The central bank looked the other way when banks gave loans indiscriminately during 2008 to 2014,” Jaitley said while speaking at an event in New Delhi.

Tensions between the finance ministry and the RBI have risen since the bank’s deputy governor, Viral Acharya, said in a speech on Friday that undermining a central bank’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”, in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers.

Acharya reiterated the need for a central bank to fortify its balance sheet against external shocks in the face of government demands to transfer surplus reserves to government coffers.

Acharya, who is in charge of departments including monetary policy and exchange rate markets, also defended the central bank on its effectiveness following a pile-up of bad debt worth $150 billion in banks. He said that the bank was “statutorily limited” in taking a full scope of actions against state-run banks.

