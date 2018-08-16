‘Bring down water level at Mullaperiyar’

The Supreme Court took a serious note of the grim flood situation in Kerala and asked the sub-committee to hold an urgent meeting on Friday morning with the centre’s National Crisis Management Committee and the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the disaster management sub-committee of Mullaperiyar Dam to consider reducing water level up to 139 feet from the present 142 feet, considering the “grave” flood situation in all the 14 districts of Kerala.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justice Indu Malhotra took a serious note of the grim flood situation in Kerala and asked the sub-committee to hold an urgent meeting on Friday morning with the centre’s National Crisis Management Committee (NCMS) and the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“An effort has to be made to bring down the water level of the Mullaperiyar Dam to 139 feet so that the people living downstream should not live in constant fear,” the bench said.