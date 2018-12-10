AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel custody extended by 5 days

CBI says AgustaWestland scam middleman Christian Michel was not cooperating with the investigation process. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Five days after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in New Delhi sent Christian Michel to police custody, the court extended his police remand by five days.

Michel is the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

India is investigating charges that Michel organized bribes to push a ₹3,600 crore contract for choppers to be purchased for top Indian leaders. The AgustaWestland case involves the deal to purchase 12 luxury choppers for use by the president, the prime minister, former prime ministers and other VIPs, at the time when the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance was in power.

However, with the agency now seeking an examination of Michel’s handwriting in letters that have references to “AP” and “family”, persons familiar with the development stated that the move could spell trouble for senior members of the then UPA government, which was in power at the time when the AgustaWestland scam broke out.

Adding that former Indian Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi and his brothers Rajiv and Sanjeev Tyagi were handled by Carlo Girosa, and Guido Haschke (other accused names in the chargesheet), the CBI stated that “Michel got money from AgustaWestland UK through the UAE and others through Italy into Tunisia”.

CBI told the court that Michel was not cooperating with the investigation process.

“He goes through the documents, he has done his homework and knows which is admissible and which is not. He is not very cooperative. We have not finished confronting him with the documents. In addition, we need three days for confrontation with different witnesses but he (Michel) is not cooperating, he is evasive. If he finds something intimidating, he says he does not know,” CBI told the court.

While CBI had been granted police custody of Michel, he was permitted to meet his lawyer for an hour each in the morning and evening—a move which the agency told the court amounted to “tutoring” Michel. The court has now scaled down the time that Michel has been allotted with his lawyer to an hour each day. Michel’s counsel also informed the court that he was being “tortured”—an allegation that CBI rubbished, saying that “he is being treated with utmost respect”.

Michel arrived in Delhi on 4 December after being extradited by the UAE.

“He (Michel) has received €37.7 million—more than ₹240 crore—in his account. Where has the money gone? We have to confront him and we have to know details of where the money has gone and to whom it has gone. He is needed for custodial interrogation,” CBI had told the court last week.

CBI had filed its first chargesheet in the AgustaWestland scam in September 2017, in which it alleged that Christian Michel through his companies had received €42.27 million for the purpose of payment for service and consultancy contracts in 2010-11.

At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received €30 million (about ₹225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

The money, the ED alleged, was “kickbacks” paid by the firm to execute the chopper deal in favour of the firm in “guise of” of genuine transactions for performing multiple work contracts in the country, it had said.