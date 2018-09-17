Goa Congress stakes claim to form government
The move came a day after BJP ruled out any leadership change in Goa and said that an ailing Manohar Parrikar would continue to lead the state as the chief minister
New Delhi: The Congress today staked claim to form the government in Goa in the absence of BJP chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted in New Delhi’s AIIMS hospital due to a pancreatic ailment, the Press Trust of India reported.
The move came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled out any leadership change in Goa and said that an ailing Manohar Parrikar would continue to lead the state as the chief minister. “There was no question of any change in leadership in Goa and Parrikar would continue as the chief minister,” said Vinay Tendulkar, president of the Goa BJP and a Rajya Sabha MP, said on Sunday.
A BJP functionary in Goa, however, told Mint that lack of consensus between the two BJP allies—Maharashtravadi Gomantak Paksha (MGP) and Goa Forward (GF)—over Parrikar’s replacement was the main reason why the BJP had “put off the leadership issue”.
Parrikar was flown to Delhi on Saturday even as the opposition Congress, which has 16 legislators in the 40-member Goa assembly, asked the Goa governor “for an opportunity to form a stable government in Goa”. Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar cautioned governor Mridula Sinha about a “possible ploy by BJP to impose the President’s Rule in Goa” and demanded an opportunity to form the government.
The BJP in Goa has 14 legislators and Parrikar leads a coalition government in Goa with support of MGP and GF, who have three legislators each, and three independents.
