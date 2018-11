Mumbai trains: Local, long-distance train services affected in Maharashtra, Gujarat

Photo: Mint

After a goods train caught fire near Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district last night, services of both local and long-distance trains have been affected in Mumbai and other parts of the state since morning. The movement of trains towards Ahmedabad was also affected as several trains were delayed, terminated short or even cancelled.

Western Railways said after the fire incident near Dahanu Road of Mumbai Division, both the up and down lines were affected but the down line was opened little after midnight. As melted overhead electric wire spread on the railway tracks, the up line could be restored only in the morning hours.

Latest updates on Mumbai train services:

Local trains which were being run up to Boisar are now running up to Dahanu Road.

The 12952 Rajdhani Express was the first train to pass on the up line in the morning hours after restoration work was complete.

Suburban train services are now running up to Dahanu Road. Suburban train services are running normally between Churchgate and Virar.

The following trains are cancelled for today: 61001 Boisar-Vasai Rd, 12936 Surat to Bandra Terminus, 59039 Virar-Valsad, 69164 Dahanu Rd–Panvel.

Mumbai-bound trains that have been cancelled are the Ahmedabad Passenger, Dahanu-Andheri local, Valsad Mumbai Passenger, Surat-Mumbai Flying Ranee, Dahanu Panvel and Boisar Diva Shuttle. Besides the Virar-Dahanu Shuttle, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Passenger, Mumbai Surat Flying Ranee and Mumbai Valsad Passenger, Churchgate-Dahanu local have also been cancelled.

For convenience of Passengers few help line desk has been set up

Surat - 02267641178 & 02612413932

Mumbai Central - 02267644257,02267645552.

BDTS - 02267647646

Borivali - 02267634054. 02267634146. — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) November 9, 2018

UP line restored at Dahanu Road at 8.50 hrs. Now both lines are working. Local trains which were being run upto Boisar are now running up to Dahanu Road. #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 9, 2018

9.17204(CAO - Bhavnagar ) JCO 8-11-2018 diverted Via Jalgaon-Surat.

15068(Bandra Terminus -Gorakhpur) JCO 9-11-2018 diverted Via Vasai Road -Kalyan -Jalgaon. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 9, 2018

6. 12922/12921 (Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat ) JCO 9-11-2018 Is Cancelled. 59038(Surat-Virar) JCO 9-11-2018 Is Short terminated at Valsad.19016(Porbandar - Mumbai Central) JCO 8-11-2018 is short terminated at Surat & reversed as 19015 JCO 9-11-18 ex Surat to Porbander. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 9, 2018

8. 59441(MUMBAI Central -Ahmedabad ) JCO 8-11-2018 is short terminated at Vasai Road and cancelled between Vasai Road-Ahmedabad . — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 9, 2018

6. 12922/12921 (Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat ) JCO 9-11-2018 Is Cancelled. 59038(Surat-Virar) JCO 9-11-2018 Is Short terminated at Valsad.19016(Porbandar - Mumbai Central) JCO 8-11-2018 is short terminated at Surat & reversed as 19015 JCO 9-11-18 ex Surat to Porbander. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 9, 2018