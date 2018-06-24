Narendra Modi credits states for successful GST implementation

PM Narendra Modi. The goods and services tax will mark its first anniversary on 1 July 2018. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Ahead of the landmark goods and services tax (GST) completing a year on 1 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday acknowledged the contribution of states for showcasing ‘cooperative federalism’ in its implementation. Modi termed the tax regime as ‘victory of integrity’ and ‘celebration of honesty’ which ended inspector raj in the country.

“If I have to give credit to anyone for successful implementation of ‘One Nation One Tax reform’, then I credit the states of our nation. GST is a great example of cooperative federalism, where all the states decided to take a unanimous decision in the interest of the nation, and then such a huge tax reform could be implemented in the country,” Modi said in the 45th edition of his radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Modi said that in total, the 27 meetings saw representation from different states with different priorities and political ideologies but they all took decisions in GST Council with ‘absolute’ consensus. He added that the concept of a check post has become extinct after the introduction of GST and the movement of goods has become faster.

“GST is probably be the biggest tax reform in the world. The implementation of such a huge tax reform in India was successful only because the people of the country adopted it and through the power of the masses, fuelled the success of the GST scheme...This is a huge success in itself which 125 crore Indians have earned for themselves,” he added.

Apart from this, the prime minister in the radio show on Sunday also spoke about the lives of Sant Kabir, Guru Nanak Dev and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Modi also announced that he would be visiting Maghar in Uttar Pradesh, the ‘samadhi sthal’ (memorial) of Kabir on 28 June. He added that Kabir ‘toiled relentlessly’ to quell superstitions and evil social customs during his times.

In his address, Modi also spoke about the 100th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 2019. He said the incident has come full circle and given a message to the people that violence was not a solution to any problem.

“How can we remember the completion of 100 years of this horrific event is something we can all give a thought to, but we must also remember the everlasting message that this incident has imparted that is - violence and cruelty can never solve any problem. It is peace and non-violence, renunciation and martyrdom that are triumphant in the end,” he added.