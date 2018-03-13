China unveils ‘revolutionary’ plan to ensure party holds power

China revolutionary plan gives President Xi Jinping more direct control just over the levers of money and power. Photo: Bloomberg

Beijing/Singapore: China unveiled a “revolutionary” government restructuring plan that consolidates Communist Party authority, giving President Xi Jinping more direct control just over the levers of money and power.

The plan put before China’s rubber-stamp parliament Tuesday—some of which had been reported by Bloomberg—calls for merging several ministries and agencies including the regulators that oversee the country’s $43 trillion banking and insurance sectors. The proposed “CPC leadership system” would also clarify the party’s policy-making authority over state agencies.

The moves would further centralize power in the nation of 1.4 billion people. The emphasis on party control represents China’s most decisive shift yet from 1980s reforms led by Deng Xiaoping aimed at professionalizing the government after Mao Zedong’s disruptive party-led political movements led to famine and bloodshed.

Liu He, a key economic adviser to Xi and a member of the party’s 25-member Politburo, called the reform “revolutionary” Tuesday in an article published by the party’s People’s Daily newspaper. “Strengthening the party’s leadership in all areas of work is the primary task of deepening the reform of the party and state institutions,” He said. Bloomberg