Social media takes centre stage in Karnataka polls

A 2017 study states that out of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, 160 are “highly” influenced and another 67 are “moderately” influenced by social media. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: A week before Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Karnataka in February, a team of 10 social media experts and political strategists huddled inside the Bengaluru home of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president B.S.Yeddyurappa.

The agenda was to devise an online strategy to target Gandhi’s imminent temple visit in the run-up to the 12 May polls. The deliberations, that had actually begun a few days before the meeting, ended with Yeddyurappa helping coin the term #ElectionHindu. “The campaign got traction of 300,000 people in eight hours and ran for two days,” one person directly involved in the meeting said, requesting not to be named.

The Congress has matched every round of this virtual bout punch-for-punch, and claimed a few knock-outs as well.

In the run-up to the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls, the three major political parties—Congress, BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S)—have deployed considerable resources to strengthen their respective online platforms, especially after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where a significant portion of the BJP’s success was attributed to its online campaigns.

A 2017 study by Mumbai-based knowledge creation and management organization Iris Knowledge Foundation states that out of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, 160 are “highly” influenced and another 67 are “moderately” influenced by social media.Though there is no exact way to measure if they can be translated into votes, online platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp are effective tools to disseminate information to millions.

“In 2013, social media helped us get about 2.5 lakh out of the total 6.2 million votes. On average, we can say that about 3% of votes come as a result of social media,” C.Naveen, who works as the vice-president of a multinational corporation and is also a key member of the JD(S) social media team. The pro-rural party launched a 3D political game around its leader H.D. Kumaraswamy last month. Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy all have dedicated social media teams, and they take an active part in their online strategies.

“All parties now indulge in a good deal of segmentation, particularly along the vector of economic segmentation,” said Naman Pugalia, director at FourthLion Technologies, a firm that helps politicians and political parties use data, analytics and technology in election campaigns. He was referring to how political parties have different campaigns for different classes of people. A growing number of internet and smartphone users between the ages of 18-35 help the process. Divya Spandana, the head of the Congress’ social media and digital communication wing, in an earlier e-mail interaction with Mint, said that online campaigns help increase footfalls at offline events as well.

Social media teams for all three parties stand at about 10-20 core members and a dedicated “war room”, who coordinate with hundreds of groups that comprise thousands of “influencers”. Access to the official account, however, is given only to one or two party insiders.

Even though they engage private online marketing companies, political parties are cautious about sharing details, especially since the allegations around Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm that is accused of misusing millions of Facebook users’ data to influence elections. While the Congress says it does not engage a private company, the JD(S) is working with an unnamed Pune-based firm, according to its team members, and the BJP employs the services of Rajneethi Political Management Consultants and Association of Billion Minds—a network of people who worked with the BJP’s 2014 campaign. The parties hire professionals who are paid between Rs50,000 to Rs1.5 lakh per month, a member of the Congress social media cell in Karnataka said, requesting not to be named.

Pugalia also lists other platforms such as the mobile app such as the NaMo app and the Siddaramaiah app, which is used by party workers to get authentic information for offline campaigns.

In August last year, Siddaramaiah launched his personal Twitter account (@siddaramaiah) to “increase more personal and intimate interactions” online, that was verified in no time—a strategy that the Congress followed with all its leaders in Karnataka.