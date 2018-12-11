Telangana Election Results 2018: Will K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS retain power? Counting begins at 8am
Telangana Election Results 2018 : Updates on Telangana election results, which the exit polls have predicted in favour of K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)
The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes for Telangana election results at 8 am today. The exit poll results have predicted landslide victory of ruling party TRS in Telangana Assembly Elections 2018. Telangana, the youngest state of India, went to polls on December 7 to elect its second assembly. This is the first election in Telangana after the state was created in 2014. Around 70 per cent people exercised their voting rights in Telangana Assembly Elections, according to the Election Commission.
Telangana was supposed to have its second election in May, 2019. However, the chief minister of the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao, dissolved the assembly in September 2018 and announced for early election.
Major political parties:
KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi, Communist Party of India, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and BJP — are the major political parties contesting for the 119 seats in Telanagana seats. Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI have formed a grand alliance ‘Praja Kutami’ to defeat K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS. BJP is contesting alone. A total of 1,821 candidates participated in the poll fray.
Key candidates:
The chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from Gajwel seat. Congress candidate Vanteru Pratap Reddy and BJP’s Akula Vijaya are up against KCR.
KT Rama Rao is fighting against Congress’ KK Mahender Reddy and BJP’s N Narsa Goud for Sirsilla assembly seat.
Patnam Narender Reddy of the TRS and A Revanth Reddy of Congress are in the fray from Kodangal.
Who is going to rule Telangana? Times Now-CNX exit poll has given 66 seats to TRS while Congress-TDP alliance has given 37 seats.
According to the exit poll by India Today-Axis My India, TRS is likely to register 7-91 seats while Congress alliance may get 21-33 seats. BJP may get 07 seats.
C Voter exit poll predicts that TRS to retain the state with 48-60 seats.
Congress - TDP grand alliance or K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS — who will win the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018?
Catch all latest updates of in our live blog
