Farm loan waiver: Siddaramaiah calls Karnataka BJP spineless

Karnataka chief minister K. Siddaramaiah. In a tweet he said: ‘The Karnataka BJP is so spineless that instead of asking the Centre to waive farmers’ loans it is giving accountancy lessons on Twitter.’ Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi:Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dubbed state BJP as “spineless” for not demanding the Centre to write off farm loans, while the saffron party hit back at the CM asking him to announce the debt relief just like UP and Maharashtra governments.

“The Karnataka BJP is so spineless that instead of asking the Centre to waive farmers’ loans it is giving accountancy lessons on Twitter,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He further said, “People will not be fooled. Centre can write off lakhs of crores of a few industrialists but can’t give debt relief to crores of farmers.”

Moments later, the Karnataka BJP took a swipe at Siddaramaiah saying, “Talking about spine, UP and Maharashtra CM’s exhibited their spine by waiving farm loans without Centre’s help. If you have one, why don’t follow suit and waive farm loans yourself?”

The Karnataka BJP also took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted, “Yes, we were wrong in teaching accountancy. We realise it is beyond you and your boss’s comprehension levels!”

The war of words between the ruling Congress in the state and BJP has picked up pace even as the dates of impending assembly polls in Karnataka are yet to be announced.

Last year, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh had announced Rs36,359 crore crop loan waiver in April, while Maharasthra announced Rs34,022 crore debt write off in June. Last month, poll-bound Rajasthan government announced Rs8,000 crore loan waiver.