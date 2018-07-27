Transports call off strike after govt’s assurance

Govt to form a high level committee to look into all tax-related difficulties faced by truckers. The panel will given its views in three months. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Transporters who were on strike since last Friday called off their stir against high diesel prices and regulatory rigors after the government agreed to look into their grievances.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex association of transporters which launched the strike and the road transport ministry said in a joint statement that a high level committee will be set up to look into all tax-related difficulties faced by truckers. The panel will given its views in three months.

As per the agreement reached with truckers and the government, the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDA) will consider their demand to review premium for third party insurance for heavy vehicles. Transporters will discuss it further with the IRDAI on July 28.

The government also agreed to put in place, within six months, a mechanism to ensure seamless movement of transport vehicles across toll plazas with the aid of technology.

Also, truckers will be considered for coverage of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

The week long strike had begun to fuel price increase in the case of perishable items like fruits and vegetables in markets like Azadpur in Delhi.

The joint statement said government will also agreed to look into demands for incrasing the validity of fitness ceritificate of vehicles, simplification of national permit rules for goods vehicles, regularisation of higher axle loads for existing vehicles and uniform height for transport vehicles.

The meeting chaired by finance minister Piyush Goyal was attended by AIMTC president SK Mittal and chairman Kultaran Singh Atwal.