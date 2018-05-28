Opposition alleges EVM tampering in Noorpur, Kairana bypolls

Getting reports of EVM malfunctioning in Kairana bypolls, but still voters should go out and vote, tweeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Photo: Remanshu Singh/Mint

Lucknow: The opposition on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of EVM tampering in Noorpur and Kairana bypolls, polling for which are underway.

“Upchunav mein jagah jagah se EVM kharab hone ki khabrein aa rahi hain, lekin phir bhi apne matadhikar ke liye zaroor jayen aur apna kartavya nibhayein (Getting reports of problems in EVMs in the by-election, but still voters should go out and vote),” Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Twitter.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said 140 EVMs were tampered with in Noorpur and that similar reports have come in from Kairana.

“The BJP wants to avenge their defeat in the earlier bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur anyhow and win the ongoing polls,” he said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal spokesperson Anil Dubey echoed the Samajwadi Party’s claims. He said there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in both the constituencies, especially areas dominated by the RLD-SP combine. “We (RLD and SP) are going to meet the chief electoral officer to lodge a formal complaint in this regard,” Dubey added.