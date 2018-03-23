Rahul Gandhi says BJP ‘lying factory’ at work again
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “lying factory” was at work again, stymieing a media story on Cambridge Analytica allegedly being paid to sabotage the Congress by spinning “fake news” of the party working with the data firm instead.
Picking up from where he left off on Thursday, Gandhi on Friday again accused the BJP of making the real news “vanish” by accusing the Congress of working with the controversial firm charged with stealing data from Facebook.
“BJP lying factory at work: Journalist set to break big story on how Cambridge Analytica (CA) was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012. BJP rushes Cabinet Minister to lie and spin fake news: Congress worked with CA! Real story vanishes,” Gandhi said on Twitter. He also tagged a media report headlined, “‘Whistleblower’ Reveals Cambridge Analytica’s India Link”.
The Congress and the BJP are engaged in a slinging match with each accusing the other of using the services of the controversial data analytics firm in previous elections.
On Thursday, Gandhi alleged that the government was managing headlines to deflect attention from issues such as the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq and said the government was baiting the media.
“Problem: 39 Indians dead; Government on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress and Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved,” Gandhi had tweeted.
Latest News »
- States in western India are more efficient in public expenditure
- AAP office-of-profit case: Delhi HC sets aside Centre’s notification disqualifying 20 MLAs
- NS Harsha: Mixing cosmos and consumerism
- Union Bank of India shares hit 11-year low after lender files fraud case with CBI
- First solar, then steel: is Donald Trump’s next trade target nuclear?
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Sun Pharma: One down, Halol to go
As formalization lags, logistics firms pin hopes on GST e-way bill, better implementation
Mahindra on rough terrain as Maruti Suzuki grabs No. 1 slot in utility vehicles
Thanks to Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are squeezed from both ends
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time