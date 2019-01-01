Prakash Raj to contest 2019 polls as an independent

“Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR,” Prakash Raj wrote on Twitter, mocking the pre-2014 Lok Sabha election slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Photo: AP

Bengaluru: Actor and activist, Prakash Raj on Tuesday announced to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate that carries forward his agenda of taking on the rise of extreme right wing forces in the country. Taking to Twitter right at the beginning of 2019, Raj announced his decision stating, “a new beginning .. more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE.”

Considered close to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Raj had campaigned in favour of the leader in the May assembly elections.

He said that he would share the details of the constituency at a later time. Raj, who is a popular actor in Bollywood as well as Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent times, especially in the run up to the assembly elections in Karnataka. He could not be reached for comment.

“Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR,” he wrote on Twitter, mocking the pre-2014 Lok Sabha election slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raj travelled across Karnataka in May voicing his anger against growing right wing fanaticism, which the actor also believes is the reason why his friend, Gauri Lankesh, was murdered.

He travelled across Karnataka trying to generate a debate on his Hashtag #justasking to highlight the rise of extreme right wing forces in the country after 2014.

Raj is likely to contest from his home state of Karnataka even though he is yet to declare this officially. The actor’s decision to contest parliamentary polls could help split votes depending on if the Congress does decide to extend any tacit support next year.