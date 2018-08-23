Jaitley meets senior officials after returning as finance minister

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with senior officials in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday met senior officials, including Finance Secretary Hashmukh Adhia and chairpersons of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), after resuming charge of the ministries of finance and corporate affairs.

Jaitley, 65, who had stopped attending office a month-and-half before his surgery on May 14, came to the North Block — the seat of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs — at around 1100 hrs. Official sources said Jaitley started work after getting a clearance from his doctors.

Earlier in the day, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Shri Arun Jaitley.”

Jaitley had undergone a renal transplant operation on May 14. On that day, the charge of his ministry was given to railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.