India announces $1.4 billion package for Maldives

President Ram Nath Kovind with Maldivian counterpart Ibrahim Solih as Maldivian First Lady Fazna Ahmed, her Indian counterpart Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on at Rashtrapati Bhawan, on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India on Monday announced a $1.4 billion package for the Maldives to meet its immediate budgetary as well as some medium-term requirements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the package that includes soft loans after talks with visiting Maldives President Ibrahim Solih in New Delhi.

According to news reports, the Maldives is weighed down by some $3 billion in debt to China and the country is looking to India and Saudi Arabia, besides others, for help. The debt is money the Maldives owes to China for infrastructure projects undertaken by Chinese construction companies. Last month, New Delhi had offered an immediate loan of $25 million to the Maldives during a visit by its new foreign minister Abdullah Shahid.

Solih, who arrived on Sunday, is on his first three-day visit to India that comes a month after he was sworn in to office. Solih, who was backed by the combined Maldivian opposition, defeated the former China-leaning president Abdulla Yameen in September.

New Delhi, which had reservations about the way Yameen dealt with his political opponents as well as nurtured close ties with China, is rolling out the red carpet for Solih in its attempt to re-embrace the Maldives, an atoll nation in the Indian Ocean that India considers within its sphere of influence.

On Monday, Solih was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind later in the day.

The Maldivian president, who is accompanied by his wife Fazna Ahmed, will visit the Taj Mahal on Tuesday before heading back to his country.

“Honoured to accompany President @ibusolih on his first State Visit to Delhi. A new dawn is rising for #Maldives-#India friendship and cooperation under President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih,” said a Twitter post from foreign minister Shahid on Sunday.

Also over the weekend, Male announced the appointment of a new ambassador to India.

“Warmly welcome H.E. Aishath Mohamed Didi to#TeamForeignMV, Maldives’ new Ambassador to India. She is the first ambassadorial appointment of President @ibusolih and the first female Ambassador of Maldives to India. Congratulations Ambassador Aisha!” Shahid said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Under Yameen, India-Maldives ties nosedived despite the former president reassuring India about his country’s “India First” policy—with Yameen signing up for China’s Belt and Road Initiative as well as initialling a free trade pact with Beijing which India feared would result in cheaper Chinese goods entering the Indian market via the Maldives.

New Delhi had also been upset with Yameen’s government over its insistence that India withdraw military helicopters and personnel posted in the country following the expiry of an agreement in June. The helicopters and personnel were in the Maldives as part of aid New Delhi has given to smaller countries in the region to help them protect exclusive economic zones, carry out surveys and combat piracy.

Modi, who called off a visit to the Maldives in 2015, undertook his first ever visit to the country on 17 November, when Solih was sworn in. The Indian prime minister had then said that he was looking forward to working closely with Solih with both leaders pledging to re-script close ties between the two countries.