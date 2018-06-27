Home ministry issues norms for PM Narendra Modi’s security

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Just weeks after the Pune police informed a sessions court of the Maoists’ threat to “assassinate” the Prime Minister, the Union home ministry, on Tuesday, issued new security guidelines to states in the wake of an “all-time high” threat to Narendra Modi.

The home ministry communiqué stated that not even ministers and officers will be allowed to come too close to the prime minister unless cleared by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

It said there has been an “all-time high” threat to the Prime Minister and that he was the “most valuable target” in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, officials privy to the development said.

“No one, not even ministers and officers, should be allowed to come too close to the prime minister unless cleared by his special security,” the ministry said, citing an “unknown threat” to Modi.

The SPG is believed to have advised Modi, who is the main campaigner for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, to cut down on road shows, which invite a bigger threat, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and, instead, address public rallies, which are easier to manage, an official said.