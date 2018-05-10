As election goes down to the wire, all eyes on dark horse CM candidate Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Kumaraswamy during the party’s manifesto release in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: As the Karnataka assembly election goes down to the wire, most opinion polls point towards a fractured mandate. It’s no surprise then that all eyes are on H. D. Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S). Often viewed as a sub-text of master political tactician father, H. D. Deve Gowda, there’s broad consensus that Kumaraswamy’s the dark-horse-in-the-running for chief minister’s post. The question on everyone’s mind: which way will he swing—the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?

“It is definite and certain, I know the pulse of the people of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy says to a question about the chances of him becoming the chief minister. However, he continues to believe that it will be on his own and not with an alliance. “My understanding/agreement/confidence is only with the six crore people of Karnataka. Not with any other party or individual,” he says to a question if he has a tacit understanding with the BJP.

With the Siddaramaiah-led Congress party distancing itself from the JD(S) and the BJP’s insatiable appetite to wipe out the former, Kumaraswamy could well be the man of the moment.

“If BJP gets anything above 80, they will definitely fish for Kumaraswamy,” says Harish Ramaswamy, political analyst and professor at the Karnatak University, Dharwad. The analyst also believes that Kumaraswamy is only an actor, while Deve Gowda is actually the director of any decision taken by the party.

Gowda’s first preference in case of a fractured mandate would be to ally with the Congress but without Siddaramaiah, which the latter would be against. “BJP will do anything as it very badly wants this state,” he adds.

JD(S) prediction to better its 2013 seat share (40) stems from the supposed anger of the Vokkaliga community, a dominant caste group, who feel neglected by Siddaramaiah.

For a regional party whose seat share has been just over 20% in the last three state elections, JD(S) has shown tact and persistence to get the better deal even if it is the smaller partner in a larger alliance. Kumaraswamy, with just 58 seats compared to BJP’s 79, managed to become the chief minister in 2006. The two parties had allied after the JD(S) broke an almost two-year alliance with the Congress government led by (late) Dharam Singh.

Also, JD(S) is the only outfit accessible to both national parties.

It allied with the Congress in the 2015 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP or the city’s civic body) to deny the BJP, the single biggest party, a chance to retain power.

In the same breath, Kumaraswamy was also the person who saved BJP’s dominant position in the state legislative council in June last year, when the Congress moved a no-trust motion—the first in the council’s 110-year history—against D. H. Shankaramurthy, who chairs the Upper House.

“If he joins up with the Congress, unless he gets the chief minister’s post, he (Kumaraswamy) gets nothing from it,” says a Bengaluru-based political analyst, requesting not to be named. The analyst also adds that Kumaraswamy getting the chief minister’s post if he goes with the BJP would be “very high”.

Either way, the fact that both father and son are speaking a different language leaves the field open for a deal after the results.